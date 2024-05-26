Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 results on bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha has declared Odisha 10th Result 2024 today, May 26, 2024. Students who appeared for Class 10 board examination across can check their marks by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha Class 10 results live updates Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 results (HT file)

To check the scores, candidates will have to enter details such as the registration number or roll number and their password.

Apart from the official websites, the BSE Odisha Class 10 results can also be checked by candidates via SMS. Candidates have to send their Class 10 roll number to 5676750 to get complete result on mobile.

Follow the steps given below to check the results on official websites here:

How to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024:

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 link

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07%. The girls have overperformed this year too. The girls pass percentage is 96.73% and boys pass percentage is 95.39%. The verification process registration will begin on May 29 and will end on June 12, 2024.

The results were declared at a press conference held by Odisha board officials. Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender wise performance, etc., was also shared.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted across the state from February 20 to March 4, 2024. Around 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination.