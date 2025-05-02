Menu Explore
Odisha Matric Result 2025: BSE Odisha Class 10th results declared, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 02, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Odisha Matric Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10th results can be check here. 

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha Matric Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. The BSE Odisha Class 10th results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and also on orissaresults.nic.in from 6 pm onwards. BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live Updates

Odisha Matric Result 2025: BSE Odisha Class 10th results out, know how to check (HT)
Odisha Matric Result 2025: BSE Odisha Class 10th results out, know how to check (HT)

Candidates who want to check the results use their roll and registration numbers on the result page.

Odisha Matric Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

⦁ Visit the official website of Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

⦁ Click on Odisha Matric Result 2025 link available on the home page.

⦁ A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

⦁ Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

⦁ Check the result and download the page.

⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination in the state commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 6, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm on all days. The exam question paper comprised of both objective and subjective sections. Follow the blog for latest updates.

