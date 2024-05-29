Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2024: How to check and download Rajasthan board Class 10 marks on HT Portal

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2024 today. All students who took the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can alternatively check the RBSE 10th results on the HT Portal by entering their credentials. RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2024: How to check and download marks on HT Portal

Here’s how to check the Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2024 on HT Portal:

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that Divisional Commissioner and Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma will announce the results.

The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. This year a total of 10 lakh 62 thousand 341 candidates were registered in the examination.