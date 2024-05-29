RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: BSER Rajasthan board Class 10 marks today, link here
RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will release the Rajasthan board Class 10 result today, May 29. The result time is 5 pm and once declared, candidates will be able to download their marks from rajeduboar.rajasthan.gov.in and DigiLocker. Apart from the official website, RBSE 10th result will be available on Hindustan Times....Read More
RBSE 10th result 2024 on HT portal (register now/check result at 4 pm
RBSE Class 10 result will be declared in a press conference. During the press conference, the RBSE officials will share the toppers' list, pass percentage and other details. After the press conference, result links will be available on the RBSE website, DigiLocker and the HT Portal.
This year, 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam. Follow this live blog for the Rajasthan board RBSE results live updates.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check BSSR marks on HT Portal?
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Check Clsas 10 RBSE result on HT Portal by following these steps-
Type hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the RBSE Rajasthan board page.
Go to the RBSE Class 10th result link.
Enter the required details.
Login and check your Class 10 result.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 on HT Portal: Check marks here
Check Class 10 marks here after 5 pm using roll number.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Register now to get alert
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can register for the RBSE 10th result below and check their marks at 5 pm. When the Clsss 10 result is declared, a n alert will be sent to the registered numbers.
Register for Rajasthan Class 10 result alert
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: List of websites to check Rajasthan Class 10 result
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Once released, the Rajasthan board Class 10 result will be shared on rajeduboard.rajjasthsn.gov.in and DigiLocker. Aditionally, they can also use the HT portal to check their marks.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Result to be announced in press conference
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: At 5 pm today, the RBSE officials will hold a press conference to announce the Rajasthan board Class 10 result. Along with the result, the board will share pass percentage, total numner of candidates, toppers' list and other details.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10 result time
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The time for the announcement of Rajasthan board Class 10 result is 5 pm. After the result announcement, scorecards will be shared with students online.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10 result today
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam result on Wednesday, May 29. The examination was held for over 10 lakh students between March 7 to March 30, 2024.