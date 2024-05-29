RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: BSER Rajasthan board Class 10 marks today, link here

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will release the Rajasthan board Class 10 result today, May 29. The result time is 5 pm and once declared, candidates will be able to download their marks from rajeduboar.rajasthan.gov.in and DigiLocker. Apart from the official website, RBSE 10th result will be available on Hindustan Times....Read More

RBSE 10th result 2024 on HT portal (register now/check result at 4 pm

RBSE Class 10 result will be declared in a press conference. During the press conference, the RBSE officials will share the toppers' list, pass percentage and other details. After the press conference, result links will be available on the RBSE website, DigiLocker and the HT Portal.

This year, 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam. Follow this live blog for the Rajasthan board RBSE results live updates.