RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5, 8 results today
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Directorate of Education Rajasthan will announce Class 5th and 8th final examinations on Thursday, May 30. The result will be announced at 3 pm and scorecards will be shared online after that on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Students and parents can check the RBSE rajasthan board 5th, 8th results using the board exam roll numbers. They need to also select the district and class in the login page....Read More
The RBSE 5th, 8th results will be declared through a press conference in which pass percentages, number of candidates and other details
It is unlikely that the DoE will reveal the names of Class 5 and Class 8 toppers.
The RBSE has already published Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 results published before
RBSE 5th Result 2024: Last year's grade-wise results
A grade: 271679 candidates
B grade: 7,77769 candidates
C grade: 3,68,817 candidates
D grade: 10288 candidates
How to check RBSE 5th, 8th results 2024: How to check marks
- Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- Open the Class 5 and 8th exam page.
- Go to the result page of Class 5 or 8.
- Provide your login details and submit.
- The result will be displayed on the next page.
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: No merit list expected
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Login credentials require to check Rajasthan board results
Where to check RBSE 5th, 8th scores?
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8 results today
