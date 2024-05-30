RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5, 8 results today

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Live: Directorate of Education Rajasthan will announce Class 5th and 8th final examinations on Thursday, May 30. The result will be announced at 3 pm and scorecards will be shared online after that on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Students and parents can check the RBSE rajasthan board 5th, 8th results using the board exam roll numbers. They need to also select the district and class in the login page....Read More

The RBSE 5th, 8th results will be declared through a press conference in which pass percentages, number of candidates and other details

It is unlikely that the DoE will reveal the names of Class 5 and Class 8 toppers.

The RBSE has already published Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results.

Follow this blog for RBSE Rajasthan 5th and 8th results, 2024 live updates.