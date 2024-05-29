 RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results releasing on May 30 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results releasing on May 30

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2024 07:39 PM IST

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 date and time have been announced. Check details here.

Directorate of Education Rajasthan has announced RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time. The Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results will be announced on May 30, 2024 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 examination can check the scores on the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results on May 30 (Getty Images)
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results on May 30 (Getty Images)

Rajasthan Class 8 examination was conducted from March 28 to April 4, 2024. Around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 board examination in the state. For Class 5, around 14 lakh candidates have appeared.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

To check the scores, students will have to enter their class, district, roll number and the captcha code. The steps given below will help the candidates to check marks easily.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  • Click on RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the RBSE Class 5 results was announced on June 1 and Rajasthan Board Class 8 results was declared on May 17.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Council of School Education.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results releasing on May 30
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On