RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results releasing on May 30

Directorate of Education Rajasthan has announced RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time. The Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results will be announced on May 30, 2024 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 examination can check the scores on the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results on May 30 (Getty Images)

Rajasthan Class 8 examination was conducted from March 28 to April 4, 2024. Around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 board examination in the state. For Class 5, around 14 lakh candidates have appeared.

To check the scores, students will have to enter their class, district, roll number and the captcha code. The steps given below will help the candidates to check marks easily.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Click on RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the RBSE Class 5 results was announced on June 1 and Rajasthan Board Class 8 results was declared on May 17.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Council of School Education.