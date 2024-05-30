Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: RBSE Class 8 results to be out at 3 pm, latest updates here

Rajasthan Board Class 8 results will be declared at 3 pm today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan is all set to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results for 2024 at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Officials at the Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan are expected to declare the results along with details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details. ...Read More

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results when announced, by using their login details like registration number, hall ticket number district and class name details.

Rajasthan Class 8 final exams were held in single shifts between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. The exam commenced on March 28 and ended on April 4. Around 27 lakh students have appeared for this year's Class 5 and 8 final exams in Rajasthan. Of them, around 14 lakh are Class 5 and around 13 lakh are Class 8 students.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2024.