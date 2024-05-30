Edit Profile
Thursday, May 30, 2024
    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: RBSE Class 8 results to be out at 3 pm, latest updates here

    May 30, 2024 1:41 PM IST
    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results will be declared at 3 pm today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
    The Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan is all set to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 8th results for 2024 at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Officials at the Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan are expected to declare the results along with details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details. ...Read More

    Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results when announced, by using their login details like registration number, hall ticket number district and class name details.

    Rajasthan Class 8 final exams were held in single shifts between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. The exam commenced on March 28 and ended on April 4. Around 27 lakh students have appeared for this year's Class 5 and 8 final exams in Rajasthan. Of them, around 14 lakh are Class 5 and around 13 lakh are Class 8 students.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 30, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Around 27 lakh students have appeared for this year's Class 5 and 8 final exams in Rajasthan. Of them, around 14 lakh are Class 5 and around 13 lakh are Class 8 students.

    May 30, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results

    Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in

    Open the Class 8th exam page.

    Go to the result page of Class 8.

    Provide your login details and submit.

    The result will be displayed on the next page

    Download the page and take a printout of the result for further needs

    May 30, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Class 8 final exams were held in single shifts between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. The exam commenced on March 28 and ended on April 4.

    May 30, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    May 30, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Details required to check results

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Candidates need to furnish details like registration number, hall ticket number district and class name details to check their results.

    May 30, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check results

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

    May 30, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: When will the results be declared

    Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 Live: Officials will declare the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results at 3 pm today.

