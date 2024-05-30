 Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, 8th results 2024 announced, see details here - Hindustan Times
Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, 8th results 2024 announced, see details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2024 04:09 PM IST

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: Students/parents will get the results soon on rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: The Rajasthan School Education Department on Thursday announced the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results. Students/parents will get the results soon on the Shala Darpan portal of Rajasthan, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and on the PSP portal, rajpsp.nic.in. They can check the marks online using roll number and date of birth. The direct link, details instructions on how to check the marks sheets and other details are mentioned below. RBSE 5th, 8th results 2024 live updates

Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, 8th results 2024 announced
Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, 8th results 2024 announced

Although the result has been announced, students are yet to check their marks as the board could not upload it on time due to a technical problem.

The School Education Department shared that the pass percentage in Class 5 is 97.06 percent, and the pass rate in Class 8 is 95.72 per cent.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2024 Direct link (link to be active soon)

How to check Rajasthan 5th, 8th results?

  • Go to the Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in
  • Open the result page.
  • Select your class, district, roll number/date of birth.
  • Submit the details and check your result.

The RBSE Class 5 exam was conducted from April 30 to May 4. Class 5th exams were held in single shifts from 8 am to 10:30 am.

For Class 8, the exam was from March 28 to April 4 and papers were from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Over 26 lakh students were registered for the Class 5 and Class 8 results. For Class 5, 14.37 lakh students were registered while 12.50 lakh were registered for Class 8.

Exam and College Guide
