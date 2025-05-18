RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 News: Where can students check Rajasthan board results when declared

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 News: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on the official website. When released, students who appeared in the Rajasthan board examinations this year can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 News: Where to check Rajasthan board results when out(HT file photo)

The board is expected to provide prior information about the RBSE 10th, 12th results date and time through an official notification.

Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 results 2025: How to download results when declared

When released, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Go to the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the RBSE 10th or 12 exam result link, as required.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the result.

This year, the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. Likewise, the Class 12 board examination commenced on March 6 and concluded on April 7, 2025.

Last year, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was recorded at 93.03 per cent.

The pass percentage of boys was 92.64 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 93.46 per cent.

For Class 13, RBSE results were declared on May 20 last year. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 96.88 per cent while it was 97.73 per cent for the Science stream and 98.95 per cent for the Commerce stream.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of RBSE.