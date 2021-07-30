SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live: Class 10 result declared, direct link
SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on July 30, 2021. The Assam Class 10 result will be available at 11 am to students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The result link will be available on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.
The Class 10 result can also be checked by candidates on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. This year the HSLC exams was cancelled by Assam Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Over 4 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 exams this year in the state.
The board will release digital mark sheets which will be accepted for admission in all schools. The original marksheets and other documents will be distributed by the board through the respective schools or centres once the ongoing restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic are relaxed.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:22 AM
mbose hsslc result 2021: 88521 students score first division marks
mbose hsslc result 2021 has been declared. 88521 candidates have secured first division marks, 160298 have secured second division marks and 148313 students have secured third division marks.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:15 AM
Assam 10th Result : Male students perform better
Assam 10th Result has been declared. The overall pass percentage of male candidates is 93.34 percent and female candidates is 92.90 percent. The direct link is given below.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:13 AM
Assam 10th Result 2021 : Overall pass percentage is 93.10 percent
Assam 10th Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.10 percent.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:02 AM
Assam HSLC result: Result declared
Assam HSLC result has been declared. Direct link below.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:53 AM
Assam board HSLC Result 2021: 426553 students registered for Class 10 exams
426553 students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state out of which 197565 are male candidates and 228988 female candidates. The result link will be available here soon after declaration.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:50 AM
Assam HSLC result 2021: Withheld result will be claimed within 4 months
Assam HSLC result 2021 will be declared in the next ten minutes. Withheld Results if not claimed within 4 (four) months from the date of declaration of results shall stand automatically cancelled.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:46 AM
Assam Board class 10 result 2021: Check result on mobile
Assam Board class 10 result 2021 will be announced at 11 am. The result can be checked on mobile. Candidates will have to download SEBA Results 2021 mobile app from Google Play Store before declaration of result.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:40 AM
Assam Board class 10 result: Direct link to be available here
Assam Board class 10 result at 11 am. Direct link will be available here soon after declaration.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:30 AM
Assam SEBA Result 2021: Toppers list not releasing
Assam SEBA Result 2021 will be declared in half an hour. This year the toppers list will not release. The Board has decided not to release the topper list as the exams have not been conducted.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:20 AM
SEBA result: Merit list will not be released
SEBA result will be declared at 11 am. The merit list will be not released by the Board. The exams have been cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:10 AM
HSLC result 2021: Exams were cancelled
HSLC result 2021 will be declared shortly. The exams for Class 10 exams were cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The state government had cancelled the exams.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:00 AM
Assam board 10th result: Hard copy of marksheets to be distributed later
Assam board 10th result will be declared at 11 am. The hard copy of the marksheets will be available to all the candidates later by the Board. The date of distribution of the Assam HSLC mark sheets would be announced by the Board after the declaration of the result.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:50 AM
SEBA HSLC result 2021: How many students registered for exam
SEBA HSLC Result 2021 will be announced within an hour. As many as 4.26 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams out of which 1,97,565 are male candidates and 2,28,988 are female candidates while 12,275 candidates are for Assam High Madrassa exam out of which 4,723 male candidates and 7,552 female candidates.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:40 AM
Assam HSLC result 2021: Grievance redressal committee formed
Assam HSLC result 2021 will be announced at 11 am. The Board has formed a grievance redressal committee to redress the grievances of the students, the grievance redressal committees in the districts will entertain the pleas.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:30 AM
Assam board 10th result 2021: Registration for special exams begins next week
Assam board 10th result 2021 will be declared at 11 am on July 30. The registration process for special exams will begin next week. The link to apply will be activated on August 5 and will remain activated till August 12, 2021.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:20 AM
SEBA HSLC result 2021: Special exams to be conducted
SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be declared at 11 am on July 30. The special exams will be conducted for students who are not satisfied with their marks. Candidates who want to appear for the Assam HSLC special examination need to apply through the official portal of SEBA through their respective school authorities. The application process will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 12.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:10 AM
SEBA HSLC result 2021: List of websites here
• sebaonline.org
• results.sebaonline.org
• resultsassam.nic.in
• assamresult.in
• indiaresults.com
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:01 AM
SEBA 10th result 2021: Evaluation Criteria
As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 exams will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. The Board will also consider factors like attendance, internal assessment for 20 percent marks.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:50 AM
SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result: Digital marksheet to be released
SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result will be declared at 11 am. Digital mark sheet will be released by the Board this year which will be accepted for admission in all schools. The original marksheets and other documents will be distributed by the board through the respective schools or centres once the ongoing restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic are relaxed.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:40 AM
Assam 10th Result: How to check result
• Visit the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.
• Click on Assam Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:30 AM
Assam 10th Result 2021: Exams were cancelled
Assam 10th Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria released by the Board. The exams for Class 10 were cancelled in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the SEBA released the assessment scheme on which the result has been prepared.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:20 AM
Assam HSLC result: Where to check results
Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams can check their result on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org. There are other websites as well where results can be checked that includes results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:10 AM
Assam board HSLC Result 2021: More than 4 lakh students registered for Class 10 exams
Assam board HSLC Result 2021 will be announced at 11 am. This year more than 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams in the state. The result link will be available at various official and private websites.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:00 AM
Assam HSLC result 2021: Time of release
Assam HSLC result 2021 will be declared today, July 30, 2021. The HSLC result will be declared at 11 am on official site of SEBA Assam.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:51 AM
Assam Board 10th Result 2021 Date
Assam Board 10th Result 2020 Date has been announced by SEBA Assam. The Class 10 result will be declared at 11 am on July 30, 2021. The result link will be available soon after declaration.