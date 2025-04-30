The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has announced the Telangana 10th Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board examination can check the results on the HT Portal. TS SSC Results 2025 Live Updates Telangana 10th Result 2025: How to check TS SSC results on HT Portal(Hindustan Times)

Candidates can also check the TS SSC results on the official website of BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.in, or at results.bsetelangana.org.

The Board conducted a press conference to announce the TS SSC results, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details.

Telangana 10th Result 2025: How to check TS SSC results on HT Portal

To check the Class 10 board examination results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of HT Portal.

2. Click on education page and a new page will open.

3. Click on board exam page and again a new page will open.

4. Now click on Telangana board page and again click on Class 10th result page.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Telangana Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination started with first language paper and ended with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.