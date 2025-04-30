TS SSC Results 2025 Live: BSE Telangana 10th results today at 1 pm
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th board exam results today, April 30, 2025. The following are the official websites to check TS SSC results- bse.telangana.gov.in results.bsetelangana.org results.bse.telangana.gov.in Additionally, students can use the HT Portal to check the TS SSC or 10th results. They can also pre-register on the HT Portal to get an alert on their phones and emails when the results are available....Read More
TS SSC results 2025 on HT Portal
As per the official notification, the TS SSC result will be declared at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.
This year, BSE Telangana conducted the 10th board exams from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
TS SSC result 2025: Steps to check results
- Go to the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Open the results page.
- On the login window, provide your roll number.
- Submit and check the result.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Over 4.5 lakh students passed last year
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Last year, a total of 494207 regular students appeared for the BSE Telangana 10th exam, of whom 451272 have passed. The pass percentage was 91.31 per cent.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Will girls outshine boys again?
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: As per past trends, girls usually do better than boys in the Telangana 10th examination. Last year, the pass rate of girls was 3.81 percentage points better than boys.
Girls appeared last year: 245208
Girls passed: 228616
Pass percentage of girls: 93.23 per cent
Boys appeared: 248999
Boys pass: 222656
Pass percentage of boys: 89.42 per cent.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: When was the exam conducted
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: BSE Telangana conducted the TS 10th final exams from March 21 to April 4. Most of the papers were held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects).
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Login information required to check reuslts online
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Students need to use their board exam roll numbers to check the BSE Telangana SSC or 10th class results. The results will be announced at 1 p.m. today, April 30.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Over 5 lakh registered students
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: This year, 5,09,403 students registered for the TS SSC exam, BSE Telangana said. Of them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Follow these steps to check marks on HT Portal
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: After the result announcement, follow these steps to check TS 10th results on the HT Portal-
- Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result
- Open the SSC result page.
- Provide the requested information.
- Submit and view the result.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: How to check results on official website
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Follow these steps to check the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official website-
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Open the SSC result link.
- Enter your roll number and submit.
- Check and download the result.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: In addition to the official websites, Telangana SSC or 10th results will be available on the HT Portal. Here is the direct link-
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th marks
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Following are the official websites to check the BSE Telangana class 10th marks-
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
results.bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Who will announce results?
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will announce the results at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad, the board said in the result notification.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Result today
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Results of the SSC or Class 10 public examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will be announced today, April 30. The results will be announced at 1 pm.