TS SSC Results 2025 Live: BSE Telangana 10th results today at 1 pm

TS SSC Results 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th board exam results today, April 30, 2025. The following are the official websites to check TS SSC results- bse.telangana.gov.in results.bsetelangana.org results.bse.telangana.gov.in Additionally, students can use the HT Portal to check the TS SSC or 10th results. They can also pre-register on the HT Portal to get an alert on their phones and emails when the results are available....Read More

TS SSC results 2025 on HT Portal

As per the official notification, the TS SSC result will be declared at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

This year, BSE Telangana conducted the 10th board exams from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

TS SSC result 2025: Steps to check results