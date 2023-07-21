TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGETN Class 12 supply results releasing on July 24

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 21, 2023 01:59 PM IST

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date has been announced. DGETN Class 12 supply results will release on July 24, 2023.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has released TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date. The DGETN Class 12 supply results will be released on July 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The results will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can scan the copy of the answer script by paying 275/-. For re-totalling, candidates will have to pay 305/- for Biology subject and 205/- for other subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

