TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu 12th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 12th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in(PTI/File)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live : Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce TN plus 2 exam results tomorrow, June 20. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Students can download their TN Plus 2 result from the official websites using their roll number and date of birth.

The TN Plus 2 or class 12th examination was held from May 5 to May 28.

 

TN Plus 2 result will also be available on the following websites dge.tn.gov.in,

dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 19 Jun 2022 05:49 PM

