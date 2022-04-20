TN SSLC, HS May 2022 hall ticket out for private candidates, here's direct link

The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released hall tickets for May 2022 Higher Secondary (HS) first and second year and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination for private students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students can go to dge.tn.gov.in to download TN Class 10, 11 and 12 private exam admit cards.

TN SSLC, HS May 2022 hall ticket direct link&nbsp;

Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

How to download Tamil Nadu SSLC, HS admit card

Go to dge.tn.gov.in. Click on the hall tickets tab. On the next page, click on 'the hall ticket download link for private candidates. Log in with application number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout for future use.

Class 10, 11 and 12 final exams in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for May, 2022.

Class 10 or SSLC final exams will be conducted from 6 to 30, Class 11 from May 10 to 31 and Class 12 from May 5 to 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Time tables for the exams have been released on the directorate's website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON