TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025: Registration begins on May 22, apply at dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 19, 2025 04:34 PM IST

TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025 registration begins on May 22, 2025. The details can be checked here. 

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGETN will begin the registration process for TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025 on May 22, 2025. Candidates who have not passed the March/April 2025 10th Standard and Higher Secondary First Year General Examinations can apply for the same through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025: Registration begins on May 22, details here (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025: Registration begins on May 22, details here (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

As per the official notice, students who have not passed/ failed to appear in the March/April 2025 Class 10 and Higher Secondary First Year public examination as school students should apply to rewrite the subjects they did not pass. The last date to apply for it is tll June 4, 2025.

Eligible private examinations who wish to apply for the July 2025, 10th standard and Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination and private examinations who have not passed/did not attend the March/April 2025, 10th standard and Higher Secondary First Year (+1) General Examination should apply through the Government Examinations Service Centres set up by educational district can also apply from the same date.

Those candidates under special admission scheme who fail to apply for supply examination within the said dates should apply online at the school/ service centres on June 5 and 6, 2025 with exam fee. The exam fee for Class 10 is 200/- and Class 11 or HSE 1st year is 1000/-. Students who have not passed/are absent from Government and fully Government aided schools in the academic year 2024-2025 are exempted from this fee.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
Exam and College Guide
