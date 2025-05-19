TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025: Registration begins on May 22, apply at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGETN will begin the registration process for TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025 on May 22, 2025. Candidates who have not passed the March/April 2025 10th Standard and Higher Secondary First Year General Examinations can apply for the same through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN SSLC, HSE Supply Exam 2025: Registration begins on May 22, details here (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

As per the official notice, students who have not passed/ failed to appear in the March/April 2025 Class 10 and Higher Secondary First Year public examination as school students should apply to rewrite the subjects they did not pass. The last date to apply for it is tll June 4, 2025.

Eligible private examinations who wish to apply for the July 2025, 10th standard and Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination and private examinations who have not passed/did not attend the March/April 2025, 10th standard and Higher Secondary First Year (+1) General Examination should apply through the Government Examinations Service Centres set up by educational district can also apply from the same date.

Those candidates under special admission scheme who fail to apply for supply examination within the said dates should apply online at the school/ service centres on June 5 and 6, 2025 with exam fee. The exam fee for Class 10 is ₹200/- and Class 11 or HSE 1st year is ₹1000/-. Students who have not passed/are absent from Government and fully Government aided schools in the academic year 2024-2025 are exempted from this fee.

Official Notice Here