TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu 10th results declared

board exams

  • Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of the TN SSLC exam 2022 today, June 20.
TN SSLC Result 2022: TN Class 10 Result at tnschools.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Jun 20, 2022 10:22 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of the TN SSLC exam 2022 today, June 20. Candidates who took the examination can check the TN SSLC result at tnresults.nic.in at 12 noon. For more updates follow TN SSLC live blog.

The overall pass percentage is 90.07 percent this year. The TN SSLC exam was held at various exam centers around the state from May 6 to 30.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How to check TN SSLC result 2022

Visit the official website at tnschools.gov.in .

On the homepage, click on the link to check TN SSLC result 2022.

Key in your board exam hall ticket number and/or other required details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

Topics
