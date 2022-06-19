TN SSLC Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 10th Result at tnresults.nic.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce result of TN SSLC exam 2022 or class 10th result tomorrow on June 20.

Candidates who took the TN SSLC examination can check the result at the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Around 9 lakh students have appear for TN SSLC examination every year.

TN SSLC or class 10th examination was held from May 6 to May 30.

Last year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu released the TN SSLC result on August 23.