TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st year, 2nd year released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, download link here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for first and second year examination. Candidates who will appear for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, May/June 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here

To download the admit card for IPASE June 2024 1st year and 2nd year examination, candidates will need hall ticket number and date and birth. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download hall tickets.

TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Click on first year or second year hall ticket link available.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per tentative timetable, TS Inter 1st year examination will begin on May 24 and will end on June 3, 2024. The TS Inter 2nd year examination will begin on May 24 and will end on June 3, 2024. The first year exam will be conducted in the forenoon shift- from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second year exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The practical examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 8, 2024 in two sessions- forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. English practical session will be conducted for 1st year students only on June 10, 2024 from 9 am onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.