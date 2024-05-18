 TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st year, 2nd year released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, download link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st year, 2nd year released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 18, 2024 08:51 AM IST

TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year has been released. The download links are given here.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for first and second year examination. Candidates who will appear for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, May/June 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here
TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year out, download link here

To download the admit card for IPASE June 2024 1st year and 2nd year examination, candidates will need hall ticket number and date and birth. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download hall tickets.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to download TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st year 

Direct link to download TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 2nd year

TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Click on first year or second year hall ticket link available.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per tentative timetable, TS Inter 1st year examination will begin on May 24 and will end on June 3, 2024. The TS Inter 2nd year examination will begin on May 24 and will end on June 3, 2024. The first year exam will be conducted in the forenoon shift- from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second year exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The practical examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 8, 2024 in two sessions- forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. English practical session will be conducted for 1st year students only on June 10, 2024 from 9 am onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education, RBSE Result 2024 Live , Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 live along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Supply Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st year, 2nd year released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, download link here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On