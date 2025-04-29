TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will announce TS SSC Result 2025 date and time likely soon. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be declared on the announced result date and time. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results can also be checked at other official website- results.bsetelangana.org....Read More

Apart from the official website, TS SSC results can also be checked on HT Portal. To check the results on HT Portal, candidates will have to pre register themselves first.

This year the Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination started with first language paper and ended with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The minimum pass marks in the Telangana Class 10th final examination is 35 per cent. Those who fail to score these minimum marks can appear for the Supplementary examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.