TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Latest updates on BSE Telangana Class 10th results date and time
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will announce TS SSC Result 2025 date and time likely soon. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be declared on the announced result date and time. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results can also be checked at other official website- results.bsetelangana.org....Read More
Apart from the official website, TS SSC results can also be checked on HT Portal. To check the results on HT Portal, candidates will have to pre register themselves first.
This year the Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination started with first language paper and ended with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
The minimum pass marks in the Telangana Class 10th final examination is 35 per cent. Those who fail to score these minimum marks can appear for the Supplementary examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Which districts performed better last year?
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: These were the top 5 districts in the SSC exam last year-
Nirmal
Siddipet
Rajanna Sircilla
Jangaon
Sanga Reddy
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Register on HT Portal
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Students can register for the BSE Telangana 10th results on the HT portal by using the link available on website. As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to all registered numbers and email addresses.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Know last year's result details
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Last year, a total of 5,05,813 candidates appeared for the TS SSC March Public examination (regular and private combined). The pass percentage of regular students was 91.31 per cent. Girls did better in the examination compared to boys.
Pass percentage of girls: 93.23 per cent.
Boys: 89.92 per cent.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: What is the official website to check results?
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The official website to check the Telangana 10th results is bse.telangana.gov.in. The board has yet to confirm the result date and time.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: About re-counting, re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Students who think they should have scored more marks can apply for recounting of marks. Last year, students were allowed to do it directly (in person or by post) to the office of the Director of Government Examinations, Hyderabad. The fee was ₹500 per subject.
For re-verification cum photocopy of answer sheets, only heads of schools were allowed to submit applications on the payment of ₹1,000 per paper.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Roll number required to check marks online
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: To check the Telangana SSC results online, students need to use their board exam roll/hall ticket numbers.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Inter results already announced
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Telangana Intermediate Public March (IPE March 2025) exam results have already been announced. The SSC results are expected next on the BSE Telangana website.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: How to check results on HT portal?
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: After the TS 10th result is announced, students can check it on HT portal through these steps-
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result
Open the SSC result page.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates registered
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Check passing marks
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The minimum pass marks in the Telangana Class 10th final examination is 35 per cent. Those who fail to score these minimum marks can appear for the Supplementary examination.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Class 10 exam papers
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: The examination started with first language paper and ended with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Check Class 10 exam dates
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: This year the Class 10 board examination was held from March 21 to April 4, 2025.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Check BSE Telangana 10th results on HT Portal
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Apart from the official website, TS SSC results can also be checked on HT Portal. To check the results on HT Portal, candidates will have to pre register themselves first.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check results
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results can also be checked at other official website- results.bsetelangana.org.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Date and time
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will announce TS SSC Result 2025 date and time likely soon. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be declared on the announced result date and time.