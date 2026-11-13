With UP Board examinations scheduled to start on February 5, the state education department has rolled out a comprehensive academic strategy for the 2026–27 session, urging teachers, students and parents to adopt a ‘reverse timetable’ to ensure syllabus completion and stress-free revision.

UP Board Exam 2027: Teachers asked to ensure syllabus completion, focus on revision and regular tests

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Addressing an online guidance seminar attended by principals, teachers, mentors, students, and parents across the state, additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, UP, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma emphasised maximising the remaining instructional days. The session focused on academic priorities, foundational learning and exam preparedness. Acknowledging that instructional time has been impacted this academic year due to major administrative exercises such as the 2027 Census preparations and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Sharma noted that both board and home examinations will take place in February—nearly 12 to 13 days earlier than last year.

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{{^usCountry}} “While these external factors are beyond our control, students should not bear the brunt of lost time. They must work backward from the February exam dates and set strict deadlines for syllabus completion to leave room for revision, regular unit tests, and micro-tests,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While these external factors are beyond our control, students should not bear the brunt of lost time. They must work backward from the February exam dates and set strict deadlines for syllabus completion to leave room for revision, regular unit tests, and micro-tests,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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To support students lagging behind expected learning outcomes, the department has also introduced a 22-point Catch-Up Plan. Sharma instructed teachers to dedicate 30 to 60 minutes daily to remedial teaching and encouraged ‘peer learning’, where academically strong students mentor small groups of classmates to build mutual confidence.

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“For students appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams, answer-writing practice is a must where students learn to adhere to word limits, underline key facts and include diagrams to make answer sheets examiner-friendly,” the ACS said.

He also said Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to extend the NIPUN Bharat mission up to Class 5. “Simplified academic targets, NIPUN talikas (charts), and the upgraded ‘NIPUN App Plus’ have been introduced for Classes 3, 4, and 5. The upcoming NIPUN assessment will be conducted in two phases—December 20 to 30 and January 20 to 30. The assessment must be viewed as a ‘corrective step rather than a glorification step’ to identify and bridge learning gaps honestly,” Sharma added.

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