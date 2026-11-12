Planning to take NET? NTA explains how UGC-NET differs from CSIR-UGC NET– check eligibility, exam pattern
NTA has shared key differences list between Joint CSIR UGC NET and UGC NET exams. Check the differences here.
Are you planning to take the NET examination and unsure which one to appear for? To help students clear their confusion, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared a detailed explanation of both exams- UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET and what makes them different.
Although both examinations determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs, they differ in subject coverage, examination structure, and marking schemes.
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Subjects to be covered in the exam
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted for candidates from five core science disciplines: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
The UGC NET exam is conducted for 87 subjects across Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce and Languages.
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Pattern of exam
The CSIR UGC NET exam is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Candidates are required to attempt a specified number of questions, with subject-specific negative marking applied to incorrect answers.
The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
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Who can appear
For CSIR UGC NET, candidates from science-focused disciplines can appear for the exam.
For the UGC NET, candidates from a wide range of academic disciplines, including the humanities, social sciences, and commerce, can apply for the exam.
Why is the exam held?
The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is held for science- and research-oriented disciplines, and the UGC NET exam is held for teaching, research and academic disciplines across a wider subject range.
Exam dates
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for December 2026 will be held on December 19, 22, and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The examination will be held from December 14 to December 18, 2026.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET and UGC NET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More