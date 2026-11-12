Indian Air Force has invited applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test. Candidates can check the direct link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 284 vacancies in the organization. IAF AFCAT 2027: Registration begins at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process will begin on November 12 and will end on December 11, 2026. The AFCAT exam will be held on January 31, 2027. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification to apply for the exam is available on Detailed Notification.

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: Candidates who want to apply for the exam should be between 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2028 i.e. born between 02 Jan 2004 to 01 Jan 2008 (both dates inclusive).

round Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: Candidates should be between 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2028 i.e. born between 02 Jan 2002 to 01 Jan 2008 (both dates inclusive).

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹550/- + GST No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

Exam Pattern The examination will comprise of General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam duration is for 2 hours. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The Online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only.

An online Practice Test is available on the IAF website afcat.edcil.co.in.

Direct link to apply here

How to Apply All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. Click on IAF AFCAT 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and your registration is done. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.

Detailed Notification Here