IAF AFCAT 2027: Registration begins at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to apply here
IAF AFCAT 2027 registration process has started. The direct link to apply for 284 posts is given here.
Indian Air Force has invited applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test. Candidates can check the direct link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 284 vacancies in the organization.
The registration process will begin on November 12 and will end on December 11, 2026. The AFCAT exam will be held on January 31, 2027. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification to apply for the exam is available on Detailed Notification.
Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: Candidates who want to apply for the exam should be between 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2028 i.e. born between 02 Jan 2004 to 01 Jan 2008 (both dates inclusive).
round Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: Candidates should be between 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2028 i.e. born between 02 Jan 2002 to 01 Jan 2008 (both dates inclusive).
Examination Fee
The examination fee is ₹550/- + GST No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.
Exam Pattern
The examination will comprise of General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam duration is for 2 hours. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The Online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only.
An online Practice Test is available on the IAF website afcat.edcil.co.in.
How to Apply
All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.
- Click on IAF AFCAT 2027 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
- Click on submit and your registration is done.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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