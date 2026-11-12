The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, have released the Manipur Board Exam 2027 date sheet. Candidates who will appear for HSLC and HS exams can check the timetable through the official website at portals.bosem.in and bsem.nic.in. Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: HSLC, HS exam timetable released, check Class 10, 12 schedule here (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2027 will begin on February 10 and will end on February 25, 2027. The exam will begin with the English paper and will end with the Mathematics paper. The exam will be held in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, download link here

The Class 12 or Higher Secondary exam will begin on February 11 and will end on March 19, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will begin with the language paper and will end with the Anthropology and Economics paper.

Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at portals.bosem.in and bsem.nic.in. Click on Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet. Check the exam dates and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Institutions shall conduct practical examinations of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the Council and the same shall be conducted from January 2 to January 30, 2027. After completion of the practical examination the practical marks of the students shall be filled in by the institutions in respective Login credential and shall be uploaded to the Council's website from January 5 to February 3, 2027.

The practical answer khattas along with the hard copies of the practical mark slips of the Higher Secondary (Class XII) Examination, 2027 shall be submitted to the Controller of Examinations on or before February 5, 2027 without fail.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur.

Check Class 12 timetable

Check Class 10 timetable