Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: HSLC, HS exam timetable released, check Class 10, 12 schedule here
Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet has been released. the HSLC and HS exam timetable can be checked here.
The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, have released the Manipur Board Exam 2027 date sheet. Candidates who will appear for HSLC and HS exams can check the timetable through the official website at portals.bosem.in and bsem.nic.in.
The Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2027 will begin on February 10 and will end on February 25, 2027. The exam will begin with the English paper and will end with the Mathematics paper. The exam will be held in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.
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The Class 12 or Higher Secondary exam will begin on February 11 and will end on March 19, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will begin with the language paper and will end with the Anthropology and Economics paper.
Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download
To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website at portals.bosem.in and bsem.nic.in.
- Click on Manipur Board Exam 2027 Datesheet available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
- Check the exam dates and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Institutions shall conduct practical examinations of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the Council and the same shall be conducted from January 2 to January 30, 2027. After completion of the practical examination the practical marks of the students shall be filled in by the institutions in respective Login credential and shall be uploaded to the Council's website from January 5 to February 3, 2027.
The practical answer khattas along with the hard copies of the practical mark slips of the Higher Secondary (Class XII) Examination, 2027 shall be submitted to the Controller of Examinations on or before February 5, 2027 without fail.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur.
Check Class 10 timetable
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More