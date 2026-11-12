University of Glasgow launches free online crime writing course "Tartan Noir” for Indian students
The course features interviews, discussions, advice from leading crime authors including Louise Welsh, Christopher Brookmyre, Lin Anderson and Liam McIlvanney.
The University of Glasgow has launched a free online course on crime writing ‘Taran Noir’ for Indian students. The free course explores the storytelling techniques behind Scotland’s distinctive crime fiction tradition, examining plot twists, character development, narrative style and the themes that have made the genre a global success.
As per a press statement issued by the University, the course features interviews, discussions and advice from leading crime authors including Louise Welsh, Christopher Brookmyre, Lin Anderson and Liam McIlvanney. The Tartan Noir course is led by Dr Craig Lamont and Professor Gerard Carruthers.
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Dr Craig Lamont, Lecturer in Scottish Studies at the University’s College of Arts & Humanities, said: “This course explores the history, themes and techniques that have shaped Scottish crime writing, from its literary roots to its contemporary forms. By bringing together academic perspectives and the insights of leading crime writers, it offers learners an opportunity to engage critically with a genre that continues to play an important role in Scotland's literary culture.”
The four week course is hosted on the FutureLearn platform. The course traces the history of Tartan Noir from its roots in the works of writers such as Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Conan Doyle through to contemporary bestselling authors including Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Denise Mina. Learners will explore the key elements of Scottish crime writing through weekly themes focused on plot, character and narrative.
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The course is produced by members of the Scottish Literature subject area within the University’s School of Critical Studies. The course aims to bring Scotland’s rich literary heritage to a global audience while offering practical insights into the craft of crime writing.
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