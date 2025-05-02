Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 02, 2025 10:07 AM IST

WB Board 10th Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check WBBSE Madhyamik results is given here. 

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB Board 10th Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Madhyamik results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE 10th results can also be checked on result.wbbsedata.com. WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates

WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared, direct link here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)
WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared, direct link here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Candidates can check the Madhyamik results on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. The results for West Bengal Class 10 can also be checked on mobile app- iresults.net/wbbse-app/ which can be downloaded from playstore.

The Madhyamik results were announced by the President of the Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE, at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. The press conference was held in the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Nivedita B havan, DJ-8, Sector-II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091.

Direct link to check WB Board 10th Result 2025

WB Board 10th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.

Get latest news on Education along with Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result, Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 LiveWB Board 10th Result 2025 Live and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On