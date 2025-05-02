WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link to check here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB Board 10th Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Madhyamik results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE 10th results can also be checked on result.wbbsedata.com. WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates WB Board 10th Result 2025: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared, direct link here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Candidates can check the Madhyamik results on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. The results for West Bengal Class 10 can also be checked on mobile app- iresults.net/wbbse-app/ which can be downloaded from playstore.

The Madhyamik results were announced by the President of the Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE, at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. The press conference was held in the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Nivedita B havan, DJ-8, Sector-II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091.

WB Board 10th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.