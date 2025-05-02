WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Madhyamik results to be out today at 9 am, list of websites to check

WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce WB Board 10th Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be declared at 9 am today. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or Madhyamik examination can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and result.wbbsedata.com....Read More

The WB Class 10 result link will be activated at 9.45 am today. The schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10 AM on May 2, 2025.

Candidates can check the Madhyamik results on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. Pre-register to receive a result alert when it is announced.

The results for West Bengal Class 10 can also be checked on mobile app- iresults.net/wbbse-app/ which can be downloaded from playstore.

The West Bengal Class 10 board exams 2025 was held from February 10 to February 22, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm. The Class 10 exams started with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates.