WB Madhyamik Result 2025 announced, 86.56% regular students pass WBBSE Class 10th exams

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. Students who appeared in the WBBSE Class 10th exams this year can check their results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates WB Madhyamik Result 2025 announced, ___ % pass WBBSE Class 10th exams(HT file)

Alternatively, the Class 10 results will also be available on result.wbbsedata.com as well as on HT Portal Education page. Registered candidates on HT Portal will get result updates soon after the announcement.

The schools can receive the mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 86.56 per cent for regular students.

Notably, the West Bengal Class 10 exams commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm.

Additionally, the Class 10 exams began with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.

WB Madhyamik Results 2025 is also available on the HT Education Portal. Students will need to register on the HT Portal first. Once the results are available, they will receive an alert on their phones.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 board exam results:

1. Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.