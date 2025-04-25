West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Date, Time. The WBBSE Class 10th results will be declared on May 2, 2025 at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Date, Time: WBBSE Class 10th results releasing on May 2(HT file)

The Class 10 results will be available on result.wbbsedata.com and also on HT Portal Education page. Candidates can pre register online on HT Portal to get result updates soon after the announcement.

The schools will receive the mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 10 board exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The secondary board exams 2025 commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm. The Class 10 exams started with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.