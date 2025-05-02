West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. Students who took the WBBSE Class 10th exams 2025 can check and download their results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9.45 am. WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates WB Madhyamik Result 2025: West Bengal WBBSE 10th results declared, details here (Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Besides,students can also head to result.wbbsedata.com to download their results.

It may be mentioned here that schools from respective Camp Offices of the Board can access the mark sheets and certificates on May 2, 2025 at 10 AM.

The pass percentage of regular students in the Madhyamik exam is 86.56 per cent

This year, the West Bengal Class 10 exams was conducted from February 10 to February 22, 2025. The examination was held in single shifts on all days, from 10.45 am to 2 pm.

The Class 10 exams began with the first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Steps to check

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 results:

1. Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your Class 10 result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

