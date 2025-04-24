Menu Explore
WB Matric Result Date and Time: West Bengal Class 10 results on May 2, here's when and where to check when out

PTI |
Apr 24, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Schools will be able to collect marksheets and certificates from their respective board camp offices starting at 10 on the same day.

The results of the West bengl Class 10 board exams will be published on May 2, WBBSE announced in a statement on Thursday.

As previously promised by WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly, the results are being published within 100 days of the examinations.(File)
According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education secretary Subrata Ghosh, students will be able to access their results from 9.45 am on the official website www.result.wbbsedata.com and several other designated portals.

The exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22.

As previously promised by WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly, the results are being published within 100 days of the examinations.

Following the Supreme Court’s April 3 order invalidating the appointments of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, there were concerns about potential delays in the result declaration.

However, the board reassured the public that the evaluation process and result publication would not be affected, noting that the number of examiners impacted was minimal.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / WB Matric Result Date and Time: West Bengal Class 10 results on May 2, here's when and where to check when out
