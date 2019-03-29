Bihar Board 12th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm, here’s how to check. Read full details here

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019: The wait is over! Around 13 lakh candidates who had taken the Bihar Board class 12th exam can check their results tomorrow.

In an official press release issued by Bihar School Examination Board the conducting body of the Bihar Board exam , it was stated that the result be declared on March 30, at 1 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan will declare the results of all the three streams Arts, Science, Commerce in a press conference which will be live at hindustantimes.com.

The results will be uploaded online at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, 13.15 lakh students were registered for the examination that was conducted between February 6 and 16.

BSEB has decided to declare the results very early this year. Last year the result was declared on June 6.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 20:19 IST