Budget 2020: Setting up hospitals, medical colleges on PPP model welcomed

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:33 IST

With the announcement of establishment of hospitals as well as medical colleges in every district through public-private partnership model in the Union Budget 2020, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, the government has played the right chord with net approval of 75.1 per cent people for the decision, the IANS-CVoter survey report findings said.

According to the post-budget poll conducted right after Sitharaman’s speech in the Lok Sabha on over 1,200 randomly selected respondents across all demographies, people favoured the government’s decision to establish hospitals and medical colleges in every districts through PPP model.

A question on how they viewed the decision got net approval of 75.1 per cent of the respondents.

According to the survey, 79.7 per cent respondents considered the decision as a good one that meets the requirements, while 13.9 per cent felt that the much more was required. On the other hand, 4.5 per cent respondents considered the decision as a poor one and 1.5 per cent people said that they don’t know or cannot comment.

To another question in the survey about the government’s announcement of connecting one lakh villages with optic fibres under Bharat Net scheme, the net approval was 68.4 per cent.

As many as 73.8 per cent respondents voted in the favour of the government’s decision while 19 per cent people felt that much more was required. On the other hand, 5.3 per cent people felt that the decision as a poor one and 1.9 per cent said that they don’t know or cannot comment.

However, to a question on the government’s decision to allocate Rs 4,400 crore to reduce air pollution, and ensure clean air in cities with more than one million inhabitants, the net approval from the people was only 59.4 per cent.

The survey said that 66.6 per cent people considered the decision as a good one that meets the requirement, while 22.7 per cent people felt that “much more is needed”.

Meanwhile, 7.2 per cent people considered this as a poor decision, much less than required and 3.5 per cent people voted for don’t know or cannot say.