e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Education

CAT 2019 answer key remains unchanged, check details here

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2019:The answer key for common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. The IIMs had conducted the computer-based test in two sessions on 24 November, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:39 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM CAT 2019 answer key
IIM CAT 2019 answer key(CAT)
         

The answer key for common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. IIM Kozhikode had conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on 24 November, 2019.

The preliminary answer key for CAT 2019 was released on November 29.The last date to raise objection was December 6 till 5 pm.

“The objections received against questions in CAT 2019 were carefully examined by the expert panels. The answer key remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels,” an official notice reads.

This means, that the preliminary answer key released on November 29 will be considered for evaluation. IIM CAT 2019 results will be tentatively declared in second week of January 2020.

CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

tags
top news
In Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi over rape remark, Kanimozhi explains the ‘concern’
In Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi over rape remark, Kanimozhi explains the ‘concern’
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
‘After watching Chhapaak trailer, many asked if it was me’: Laxmi Agarwal
‘After watching Chhapaak trailer, many asked if it was me’: Laxmi Agarwal
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News