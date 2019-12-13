CAT 2019 answer key remains unchanged, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:39 IST

The answer key for common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. IIM Kozhikode had conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on 24 November, 2019.

The preliminary answer key for CAT 2019 was released on November 29.The last date to raise objection was December 6 till 5 pm.

“The objections received against questions in CAT 2019 were carefully examined by the expert panels. The answer key remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels,” an official notice reads.



This means, that the preliminary answer key released on November 29 will be considered for evaluation. IIM CAT 2019 results will be tentatively declared in second week of January 2020.

CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.