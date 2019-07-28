CAT 2019 notification to be out today, exam on November 24

education

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will on Sunday, July 28 release the notification for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019). The CAT 2019 website, containing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and other details about the examination, will also go live on Sunday.

Ahead of the release of CAT 2019 notification, Convener of the exam Prof. Shubhasis Dey informed that CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019, while the registration for the exam will open on August 7 and close on September 18, 2019.

CAT 2019 will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities. The registration fee for CAT 2019 can be paid through online payment modes only, which will include credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

The candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam from October 23 onwards, till the date of the test.

Scheme of exam: The exam will be of three hour duration and will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. Candidates will be allowed use of a basic on-screen calculator for computation during the exam.

Tutorials to understand the format CAT 2019 will be released on the CAT website from October 16.

