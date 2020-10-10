e-paper
CBSE 10th compartment result 2020 expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th compartment result 2020.(HT file )
         

CBSE 10th compartment result 2020: After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 compartmental examinations 2020 soon on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who had appeared in the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam will be able to check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

The board conducted the Class 10 compartment exam on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26,and 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

According to an official statement, a total of 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category when CBSE announced Class 10 results this year.

CBSE 10th compartment Result 2020: How to check result after it is declared

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 compartmental result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Earlier on July 15, CBSE declared the Class 10 board annual exam results. A total of 91.46% of students passed the examination. This year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.14%. A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

