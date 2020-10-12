e-paper
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared, 56.55% students pass

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared, 56.55% students pass

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th exam results at cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 56.55% students have passed the exam.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th exam results. The CBSE 10th Compartment Exam was conducted from September 22 to 30. A total of 56.55% students passed the exam. This year a total of 157866 candidates registered for the compartment exam out of which 149726 appeared and 82903 passed the exam. The link to check CBSE 10th compartment result is not activated yet. Candidates can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in after it is uploaded. The mark sheet will also be available on DigiLocker app.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020 after it is uploaded:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Go to the result website and key in your roll number to login

Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the marksheet

On July 15, CBSE had declared the Class 10 board annual exam results. A total of 91.46% of students passed the examination. This year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.14%. A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

