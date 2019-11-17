e-paper
CBSE Recruitment 2019: 357 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Secretary (14), Assistant Secretary (IT) (7), Analyst (IT) (14), Junior Hindi Translator (8), Senior Assistant (60), Stenographer (25), Accountant (6), Junior Assistant (204), Junior Accountant (19).

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
CBSE Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education has invited online applications for the direct recruitment on All India competitive examination basis for various posts. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, cbse.nic.in on or before December 16, 2019, till 11:59 pm. The application process began on November 15, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Secretary (14), Assistant Secretary (IT) (7), Analyst (IT) (14), Junior Hindi Translator (8), Senior Assistant (60), Stenographer (25), Accountant (6), Junior Assistant (204), Junior Accountant (19).

Application Fee:

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT) will need to pay Rs 1,500 as an application fee. For other post, applicants are required to pay Rs 800.

There is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ex servicemen/ women/ regular CBSE employee.

For details regarding vacancy, eligibility criteria and other important information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt Apply Online,’ available under the ‘In Focus’ section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully before proceeding

5.If you are a new user, click on the start tab and provide all the necessary information

6.Once your registration id is created, go back and click on the log in tab

7.A new page will appear on the display screen

8.Key in your credentials and log in

9.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

