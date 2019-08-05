CG Vyapam teacher recruitment 2019: SEAE, SETE Admit card out, exam on August 11

education

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:52 IST

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) also known as Vyapam has released the admit card for Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya Recruitment examination for Assistant Teacher for Arts and Science group and English medium teacher on its official website at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in or vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card online before 11:59 pm of August 8, 2019.

CG Vyapam SEAE 2019 SETE 2019 admit card out ( CG Vyapam )

The CG Vyapam teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on August 11, 2019. The exam for Assistant teacher (arts and science) SEAE will be conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12:15 am while for the English teacher recruitment (SETE) will be conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5:15 pm.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

With this exam, CGPEB or CG Vyapam will recruit 14,577 teachers and assistant teachers.

How to download CG Vyapam 2019 Teacher Recruitment admit card:

Visit the CGPEB official website at t cgvyapam.choice.gov.in or vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

On the homepage, find a link scrolling on the top that reads- Download CG Vyapam admit card 2019

Key in your registration ID and date of birth and submit

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab under the ‘Notice Board’ section.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:52 IST