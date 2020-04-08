e-paper
Chhattisgarh govt launches online school portal for Class 1-10

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated the portal named ‘Padhai Tunhar Dwar’ (education at your doorstep).

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Raipur
(HT File)
         

School students in Chhattisgarh will be able to learn from home during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak through the online portal launched by the Bhupesh Baghel government on Tuesday, School Education Department Principal Secretary Alok Shukla said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated the portal named ‘Padhai Tunhar Dwar’ (education at your doorstep).

“The facility will continue even after the lockdown period. As of now, students from Class 1 to 10 will be covered, but it will be eventually expanded for students upto class 12th and for college and universities too. Students of other Hindi speaking states can also make use of it,” he said.

Over 40,000 people visited the portal when it had a trial run on Monday, he added.

“After its launch on Tuesday, hundreds of teachers and students have enrolled while more than 150 videos and other course materials have been uploaded,” an official statement here said.

