Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
CISCE ICSE Results 2025 announced, girls outperform boys this year too, here's an analysis of result

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 01:20 PM IST

CISCE ICSE Results 2025 has been announced. Girls continue outperform boys this year too, here's an analysis of result

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced ICSE Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can download the results at cisce.org. CISCE ICSE ISC 10th 12th 2025 Result Live Updates

CISCE ICSE Results 2025: Girls continue to dominate in Class 10th examinations. The pass percentage of girls stands at 99.37 per cent, (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Along with the results, the council has also shared details like pass percentage, gender-wise percentage and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.09 per cent. Girls continue to dominate in Class 10th examinations this year too. The pass percentage of girls stands at 99.37 per cent, which is slightly higher than the pass percentage of boys which is 98.84 per cent.

A total of 252,577 students appeared in the board examinations this year.

Category-wise pass percentage:

Schedule Caste: 98.71 %

Schedule Tribe: 97.28 %

OBC: 99.13 %

Meanwhile, the CISCE 10th results can also be accessed on Digilocker portal. The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025.

ICSE Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. On the home page, click on the ICSE Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your login details and click on submit. .

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, students are advised to check the official website of CISCE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get TS SSC 10th Result Live and CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Live updates as well.
News / Education News / CISCE ICSE Results 2025 announced, girls outperform boys this year too, here's an analysis of result
Exam and College Guide
