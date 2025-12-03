Live

By

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to check BCI AIBE provisional key when out

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has not yet released AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) can download the provisional key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The objection window will also open along with the release of the answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days after it is opened. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying processing fee for each objection raised. The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year across the country at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more. ...Read More

The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year across the country at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.