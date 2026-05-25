Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 on May 25, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

The official website reads, "It is to inform that the preliminary key for AP EAPCET 2026 (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be released on 25-05-2026 (Monday) at 11 a.m. and the last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is 27-05-2026 upto 11 a.m."

The Engineering course exam was held from May 12 to 18, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam was held on May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

The objection window will also open today, May 25, 2026. The last date to raise objection is May 27, 2026. Candidates will have to pay processing fee to raise objections against the answer key. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.