Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 on May 25, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

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The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is May 26, 2026. The link will be activated till 5 pm tomorrow.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The JEE Advanced results will be announced on June 1, 2026. The final answer key will also be released on the same date.

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam comprised of 2 papers- Paper 1 and 2.

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Each question paper consisted of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The question papers were in both English and Hindi.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 [JEE (Advanced) 2026] is conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026 (JAB 2026). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27.