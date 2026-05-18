The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has released JEE Advanced 2026 question papers. The question papers for IIT JEE papers 1 and 2 have been released. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 can download the question papers through the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2026: IIT JEE paper 1, 2 question papers released at jeeadv.ac.in, download link here (Representational image/Unsplash)

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam comprised of 2 papers- Paper 1 and 2.

Each question paper consisted of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The question papers were in both English and Hindi languages.

Direct link to download Paper I (English)

Direct link to download Paper II (English)

JEE Advanced 2026: How to download All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the question papers by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 question papers link available on the home page.

3. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The copy of candidates' responses will be available on the website on May 21, 2026. The provisional answer key will be displayed on May 25 and the objection window will close on May 26, 2026.

The JEE Advanced results will be declared on June 1, 2026. The final answer key will also release on the same date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.