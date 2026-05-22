Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Exam 2026: Registration for 12,256 vacancies begins at ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to applt is June 22, 2026. The correction window will open on June 29 and will close on July 1, 2026. The Tier I exam will be held in August-September 2026 and Tier II exam will be held in December 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the educational qualifications and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise a computer-based examination in two tiers- Tier I and Tier II. Marks scored by the candidates in the Computer-Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalised by using the procedure published by the Commission vide Notice dated 02-06-2025, and such normalised scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here