Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Calendar 2027. Candidates who want to check the exam calendar can check the exam dates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Calendar 2027: Civil Services, NDA, CDS and other exam dates released at upsc.gov.in, check here

As per the official calendar, the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 will be held on January 10, 2027. The registration process will commence on September 16 and close on October 6, 2026.

The NDA, NA and CDS exams will be held on April 11, 2027. The registration process will commence on December 2 and will close on December 22, 2026.

The Civil Services Preliminary examination 2027 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 through CS(P) Examination 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027 and the registration process will begin on January 13 and will end on February 2, 2027. The main examination will be held on August 20, 2027.

The exam dates have also been released for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027, I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2027, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027, Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027, S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE and others.

Direct link to download UPSC Calendar 2027

UPSC Calendar 2027: How to download To download the annual calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Calendar 2027 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.