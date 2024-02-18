 AP POLYCET 2024 registration begins on February 20, exam on April 27 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
AP POLYCET 2024 registration begins on February 20, exam on April 27

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 12:17 PM IST

AP POLYCET 2024 registration will begin on February 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted on April 27, 2024.

State Board of Technical Education and Training will begin the registration process for AP POLYCET 2024 on February 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can do it through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

The last date to apply is till April 5, 2024. Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET.

AP POLYCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on AP POLYCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada will conduct ‘Polytechnic Common Entrance Test’ for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/ Non Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics/ Institutions running as 2nd shift in PVt. Engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2024-25.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
