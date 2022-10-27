Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets today on iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST
  • CAT Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Follow latest updates here. 
CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: Admit cards or hall tickets for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published today, October 27. IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in and candidates can download it after logging in with their user ID and password. 

The link to download admit cards will be available up to the exam date – November 27. The admit card contains important details like exam city and centre details, shift timings, etc. 

CAT is held at national-level for shortlisting candidates for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. For IIM admissions, after qualifying CAT, candidates need to appear in further rounds like group discussion and personal interview. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 27 Oct 2022 11:02 AM

    CAT 2022 exam day

    CAT 2022 will take place on November 27 at test centres across the country. 

  • Thu, 27 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

    CAT admit card 2022: Login details required to download hall ticket

    To download CAT admit cards, candidates have to use their user ID and password in the login tab. 

  • Thu, 27 Oct 2022 10:14 AM

    Where to check CAT 2022 admit card

    CAT 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Thu, 27 Oct 2022 10:12 AM

    CAT 2022 admit cards today

    Admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published shortly on the official website. Candidates can check the direct link here.

