Indian Institute of Management will conduct the CAT Exam 2026 on November 29, 2026. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across approximately 170 test cities.

CAT Exam 2026 on November 29: Expert shares four last-minute preparation tips- check here

The exam will comprise 68 questions across three sections: Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

CAT Admit Card 2026 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, check exam date and exam pattern here

Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The exam is just 25 days away, and according to Expert Rahul Bathla, Academic Director, MBA Wallah, PhysicsWallah aspirants appearing for the exam should shift from broad syllabus coverage to focused, exam-oriented preparation. The priority is to strengthen familiar areas, improve question selection and build a strategy that plays to individual strengths.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The four tips that will help aspirants make the most of the final month, as shared by the expert, are shared here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four tips that will help aspirants make the most of the final month, as shared by the expert, are shared here. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 LOC data correction window opens at cbse.gov.in, make changes till November 7

1. Focus on Revision Rather Than Starting New Topics

Aspirants should consolidate what they have studied instead of trying to complete the entire syllabus. In Quantitative Aptitude, Arithmetic and Algebra deserve particular attention because they account for a significant share of the section. In VARC, Reading Comprehension remains dominant, so regular passage practice is essential to improve comprehension and accuracy. For DILR, solving previous years’ CAT sets helps students become familiar with different set structures, logical approaches and difficulty levels. Revise core concepts and standard question types rather than spending too much time mastering unfamiliar topics.

2. Find the Right Balance Across All Three Sections

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aspirants do not need to excel in every section from the outset. The first goal is to build balanced performance and reach a reasonable score in each section. Based on recent CAT trends, scores of around 25 in VARC, 17 in DILR and 15 in Quant may correspond to approximately the 90th percentile; actual score-percentile mappings vary by year and slot. As indicative targets, aim to attempt 10–12 VARC questions with 80–90% accuracy, solve one or two DILR sets, and get five to seven Quant questions correct. Once these targets are consistently within reach, identify stronger sections and work towards maximising scores in them.

Foreign Universities in India: 6 things students should expect beyond global degree

3. Use Mock Tests to Build a Personalised Exam Strategy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mocks matter most when followed by careful analysis, not simply when aspirants track scores. Review question selection: Were the questions attempted the right ones? Was an easier RC, DILR set or Quant question left while too much time went into a difficult one? Identify the section falling short of its target and use sectional tests to refine your approach. In VARC, test whether two RCs followed by VA work better, or whether attempting more RCs is preferable. In DILR, compare solving two complete sets with solving one set and picking easier questions from others. In Quant, establish whether Arithmetic or Algebra offers better scoring opportunities. The aim is to find a strategy suited to your strengths.

4. Make the Final Week About Revision and Exam Readiness

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Use mock analysis to create a focused revision plan. In Quant, revisit key formulas and frequently tested concepts; in DILR, revise familiar set structures and approaches. In VARC, review previous mistakes to identify patterns in comprehension and option elimination. At least a week before the exam, align your sleep and wake-up routine with your allotted slot. If you have a morning slot, gradually start going to bed earlier. Also practise mocks using A5-sized rough-work pads, like those provided in the examination, so the workspace feels familiar on test day.